MP Dib to LBCI: Mikati’s proposal is an adoptable option

Member of the Change and Reform bloc MP Hekmat Dib declared Monday that a new electoral law will be reached based on the proposal of former PM Najib Mikati with some amendments, noting that said proposal is a negotiable option because it adopts the proportional approach.

advertisement

Answering a question regarding President Michel Aoun regarding arms and army, Dib told LBCI’s Nharkom Said that “when the legitimate security apparatuses are properly equipped, then there will be another discussions,” calling on all the parties to discuss the strategy that truly protects Lebanon.