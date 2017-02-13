Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Wednesday Feb. 15
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nharkom Said
10:00
Nharkom Said
Menu
Lebanon News
Feb 13 2017
 shares
 shares

MP Dib to LBCI: Mikati’s proposal is an adoptable option

publishing date: 13/02/2017 05:15:00
episodes
MP Dib to LBCI: Mikati’s proposal is an adoptable option
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

Member of the Change and Reform bloc MP Hekmat Dib declared Monday that a new electoral law will be reached based on the proposal of former PM Najib Mikati with some amendments, noting that said proposal is a negotiable option because it adopts the proportional approach.

advertisement

Answering a question regarding President Michel Aoun regarding arms and army, Dib told LBCI’s Nharkom Said that “when the legitimate security apparatuses are properly equipped, then there will be another discussions,” calling on all the parties to discuss the strategy that truly protects Lebanon.
Recommended
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact