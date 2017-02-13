Thank you!
Lebanon News
Feb 13 2017
 shares
 shares

El Sisi, Aoun hold joint press conference, emphasize solidarity against terrorism

publishing date: 13/02/2017
El Sisi, Aoun hold joint press conference, emphasize solidarity against terrorism
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi stressed that Egypt will continue supporting Lebanon on all levels; emphasizing the special relation between the two countries have not changed over the decades.

 
advertisement

During a joint press conference with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun, al-Sisi noted that “they have agreed upon the need to stand together in the face of terrorism,” reiterating Egypt’s readiness to support the Lebanese army.

 

For his part, Aoun said that Egypt, known for its moderation and openness, is capable of launching an Arab rescue initiative to fight terrorism, stating that violence cannot build a future.

 

Concluding his speech, Aoun invited his Egyptian counterpart to visit Lebanon.

 

Aoun had kicked off his official visit to Egypt on Monday morning upon an invitation from President al-Sisi.

 

The President's accompanying delegation includes of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance, Interior and Municipalities, Trade and Economy, State Minister for Presidential Affairs, as well as the General Security General Director.

 

On Tuesday, the President is expected to pay an official visit to Jordan upon the invitation of Jordanian King, Abdullah II Bin Hussein.
