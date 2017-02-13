Families of arrested Islamists stage sit-in outside Kabbara's office in Tripoli

A film showing the impact of the civil war
Families and relatives of arrested Islamists staged on Monday a sit-in outside the office of Labor Minister, Mohammad Kabbara, in Tripoli amid strict security measures implemented by the Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces.
Demonstrators raised banners requesting the immediate release of the arrestees. They also delivered words imploring President Michel Aoun and the region's MPs to issue a "general amnesty" that liberates all the arrested Islamists.