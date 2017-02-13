Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Wednesday Feb. 15
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nharkom Said
10:00
Nharkom Said
Menu
Lebanon News
Feb 13 2017
 shares
 shares

Families of arrested Islamists stage sit-in outside Kabbara's office in Tripoli

publishing date: 13/02/2017 06:33:00
episodes
Families of arrested Islamists stage sit-in outside Kabbara&#39;s office in Tripoli
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

Families and relatives of arrested Islamists staged on Monday a sit-in outside the office of Labor Minister, Mohammad Kabbara, in Tripoli amid strict security measures implemented by the Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces.

advertisement

Demonstrators raised banners requesting the immediate release of the arrestees. They also delivered words imploring President Michel Aoun and the region's MPs to issue a "general amnesty" that liberates all the arrested Islamists.
Recommended
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact