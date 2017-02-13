Thank you!
Wednesday Feb. 15
Nharkom Said
10:00
Nharkom Said
Lebanon News
Feb 13 2017
MP Jumblatt says proposed “electoral law ideas” in meeting with Berri

publishing date: 13/02/2017 10:03:51
MP Jumblatt says proposed “electoral law ideas” in meeting with Berri
MP Walid Jumblatt said that he suggested to Speaker Nabih Berri some ideas to be discussed in order to put an end to the electoral law impasse.

Speaking from Ain al-Tineh, Jumblatt said that he does not have any concerns regarding the diversity of the Jabal’s residents.

 

He also called on the Progressive Youth Association and the Free Patriotic Movement to hold talks in an acceptable and political manner.
