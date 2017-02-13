MP Jumblatt says proposed “electoral law ideas” in meeting with Berri

MP Walid Jumblatt said that he suggested to Speaker Nabih Berri some ideas to be discussed in order to put an end to the electoral law impasse.

advertisement

Speaking from Ain al-Tineh, Jumblatt said that he does not have any concerns regarding the diversity of the Jabal’s residents.

He also called on the Progressive Youth Association and the Free Patriotic Movement to hold talks in an acceptable and political manner.