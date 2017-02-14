Thank you!
Wednesday Feb. 15
Nharkom Said
10:00
Nharkom Said
Regional News
Feb 13 2017
Russia sends military police battalion to Syria, RIA reports

publishing date: 13/02/2017 10:12:00
Russia sends military police battalion to Syria, RIA reports
A battalion of Russian military police has been sent to Syria from the Republic of Ingushetia, a Russian region in the North Caucasus, the regional head was quoted as saying by the news agency RIA on Monday.

 

Unus-Bek Yevkurov also said, according to RIA, that the police will provide security for the Russian air force and the "center for reconciliation" in Syria.

 

It was not immediately clear how many troops the battalion represents.

 
REUTERS
