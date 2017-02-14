Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Wednesday Feb. 15
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nharkom Said
10:00
Nharkom Said
Menu
Regional News
Feb 13 2017
 shares
 shares

Syrian rebels cast doubt on Kazakhstan talks

publishing date: 13/02/2017 12:01:08
episodes
Syrian rebels cast doubt on Kazakhstan talks
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

Syrian rebels cast doubt on Monday over whether they would attend Russian-backed talks in Kazakhstan this week, accusing Moscow of failing to get the Damascus government to fully comply with a ceasefire agreement or to implement goodwill gestures such as a prisoner release.

 

The Kazakh government said on Saturday it had invited Syrian government and rebel delegations to a meeting on Feb. 15-16. The sides attended a similar, indirect meeting in the Kazakh capital Astana last month.

 

Mohammad Al Aboud, a senior rebel official, said the delegation would not attend. "There were violations in the ceasefire and the Russians did not live up to their promises to halt these violations," Al Aboud told Reuters.

 

A second rebel official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said at most a handful of rebels might attend, but only if progress was seen in the next two days. "The (whole) delegation will not go," he said.

 
advertisement

 
REUTERS
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact