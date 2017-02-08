شكراً
أخبار فنية
13 شباط 2017
بالصور: ابنة ريس ويذرسبون نسخة طبق الأصل عنها!

بالصور: ابنة ريس ويذرسبون نسخة طبق الأصل عنها!
نشرت صحيفة الميرور البريطانيّة مجموعة من الصور للممثلة الأميركيّة ريس ويذرسبون وابنتها الشابّة لإلقاء الضوء على الشبه البارز بينهما.

وقد اعتبرت الصحيفة أنّ الأمّ وابنتها آفا بمثابة توأم بسبب الشبه الكبير بينهما.

يُشار إلى أنّ إحدى الصور كانت قد نشرتها آفا عبر حسابها على انستغرام.

واللافت أنّ الشبه بينهما أثار إعجاب متابعي آفا على انستغرام إذّ علّقوا بالقول إنّ الإبنة هي نسخة عن والدتها! فيما علّق البعض الآخر متهماً إياها بتعديل الصورة عبر فوتوشوب.
شاهدوا الصور وشاركونا آراءكم:






مصدر
