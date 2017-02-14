Aoun from Arab League: We are witnessing a third world war

President Michel Aoun said that “the world is witnessing a third world war but a fragmented one, driven by terrorism hiding behind religion.”

In a statement in front of the representatives of the Arab League in Cairo, Aoun stressed that Lebanon has recovered and is now ready to take part in any project that ensures an opportunity for change and that leads our communities and people towards stability and progress.

For his part, Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit said that the election of President Michel Aoun is considered a distinguishing mark on the road to stability.

In a statement to Nile News Channel, Aoun stated that Lebanese state is coherent and all the parties are working to establish stability and rebuild the country, noting that the pluralistic political thinking in the country was the cause of difference in points of view concerning some issues.

He asserted that the current government is working in a coherent manner, and that all Lebanese parties are working to serve the interests of the country.

"We cannot ignore the repercussions of the war in Syria on our country, the situation is dangerous, it is a war that knows no borders, we must protect our territory from terrorists who can infiltrate our land," he said.

During a televised interview on ONTV Egypt, President Aoun reiterated that the Lebanese people have acceded to rebuild their State regardless of conflicts taking place abroad.

Aoun explained Hezbollah's role in Lebanon by saying "Hezbollah fought in South of Lebanon against the Israelis to liberate our occupied territories," noting that the Party has never turned its weapons against the Lebanese.

Later, Aoun headed to Jordan where he held talks with King Abdullah Bin Hussein, where they stressed the need to join efforts in order to reach solution for the refugee crisis and put an end to their suffering.