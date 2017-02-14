Thank you!
Lebanon News
Feb 14 2017
Democratic Gathering delegation visits Bkerke, discusses electoral law

publishing date: 14/02/2017 08:48:31
Democratic Gathering delegation visits Bkerke, discusses electoral law
The delegation of the Democratic Gathering continued its tour on officials to discuss the issue of the electoral law, where it met on Tuesday with Maronite Patriarch Beshara Boutros Rai in Bkerke.

Following the meeting, former Minister Ghazi Aridi noted that “in order to preserve Lebanon we must learn how to maintain diversity and partnership in the country.”
