Wednesday Feb. 15
Lebanon News
Feb 14 2017
Lebanon commemorates Rafik Hariri's assassination anniversary

publishing date: 14/02/2017 09:00:00
Lebanon commemorates Rafik Hariri's assassination anniversary
Lebanon marked Tuesday the 12th anniversary of slain former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, who was assassinated in a massive suicide bombing in 2005 that destabilized the country.

 
advertisement

In downtown Beirut, political leaders as well as citizens gathered to lay flowers at Hariri’s grave.

 

Future Movement leader and Prime Minister Saad Hariri visited his father's tomb early on Tuesday.

 

A torch sculpture, that is part of a memorial that includes a statue of Hariri, was lit near the St. Georges Hotel where the blast went off at exactly 12:55 pm.

 

The Future Movement also held a commemoration ceremony at BIEL at 4:00 p.m. marking the occasion.

 

MP Okab Saqr said that this day represent a turning point in the history of Lebanon, stressing the need to preserve national unity.

 

Speaking from BIEL, the deputy told LBCI that the presence of Hezbollah is a needed in Lebanon, but its illegal arms are not.
