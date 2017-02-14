Lebanon commemorates Rafik Hariri's assassination anniversary

Lebanon marked Tuesday the 12th anniversary of slain former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, who was assassinated in a massive suicide bombing in 2005 that destabilized the country.

In downtown Beirut, political leaders as well as citizens gathered to lay flowers at Hariri’s grave.

Future Movement leader and Prime Minister Saad Hariri visited his father's tomb early on Tuesday.

A torch sculpture, that is part of a memorial that includes a statue of Hariri, was lit near the St. Georges Hotel where the blast went off at exactly 12:55 pm.