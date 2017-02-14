Thank you!
Wednesday Feb. 15
Nharkom Said
10:00
Nharkom Said
Lebanon News
22 hours ago
Hariri on his father’s assassination anniversary: New vote law must not subdue or isolate any party

publishing date: 14/02/2017 12:41:30
Hariri on his father's assassination anniversary: New vote law must not subdue or isolate any party
Prime Minister Saad Hariri stressed that “the bravery behind their decision to elect Michel Aoun as a president has put an end to an impasse.”

“We have made concessions to preserve stability but we will not bargain over the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, our stance on the Assad regime, illegal arms or Hezbollah’s involvement in Syria,” he said during a speech he delivered at a ceremony held at BIEL marking the 12th anniversary of Rafik Hariri's assassination.

 

PM Hariri stressed that they are keen on reaching a new electoral law that revives political life, on the condition that it does not subdue or isolate any component of coexistence, mainly their allies.

 

He added that the failure of past experiences is a lesson to everyone, emphasizing that the Lebanese, with the Future Movement in the forefront, will not allow Lebanon to be handed over to foreign axes.

 

“All those who believe that any regional side can seize the Lebanese national decision, just as they thought in the past, they are mistaken,” he stated.

 

Concluding his speech, Hariri said that they reject revenge, adding that they accept nothing less than justice in the case of Rafik Hariri’s assassination.
