الجمعة 17 شباط
15 شباط 2017
8 صفات لزوجة رامي عياش.. لهذا السبب أصبحت حبّ حياته

8 صفات لزوجة رامي عياش.. لهذا السبب أصبحت حبّ حياته
في رسالةٍ كشفت الكثير، تحدّث البوب ستار رامي عياش عن زوجته مصممة الأزياء داليدا عبر حسابه الخاص على موقع التواصل الإجتماعي إنستغرام.
في التفاصيل، شارك الفنان رامي عياش متابعيه بصورةٍ جمعته بزوجته داليدا، وعلّق عليها قائلاً "عيد حب سعيد الى حبّ حياتي". ومن ثم تابع رامي رسالته كاشفاً عن صفات داليدا بالقول "القوية، المحرّكة، العاطفية، سريعة التأثر، والشريكة، والأم، والإبنة، والأخت: داليدا، أنا محظوظ لأني وجدت الشريكة للسير في طريق مليء بالإنسجام والتناغم".
وختم رامي عياش رسالته بالقول "الحبّ هو كلّ شيء، وكلّ شيء هو الحبّ. أتمنى كلّ الحب للجميع".
 
 
