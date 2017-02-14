8 صفات لزوجة رامي عياش.. لهذا السبب أصبحت حبّ حياته

الإمارات عضو في تحالف عسكري تقوده السعودية في اليمن
الحرس المدني في سبتة يقدر عدد الذين نجحوا في دخول المدينة بحوالى 500
لمّا بيّ يكون رجل دين بيعذب ولادو!
هذا هو طقس الايام المقبلة...
شاهدوا رامي عياش يقلّد جورج وسوف، وشاركونا آراءكم
Happy Valentine to the love of my life. The strong, the driven, the passionate, the vulnerable, the partner, the mommy, the daughter, the sister: Dalida. I am so lucky to have found a partner to walk a path with in perfect harmony. Love is everything, and everything is love. Wishing all the love-birds celebrating a Happy Valentine. ❤🙏 #Blessed #Valentines #RamyAyach
A post shared by Ramy Ayach (@ramyayachofficial) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:02am PST
Happy Valentine to the love of my life. The strong, the driven, the passionate, the vulnerable, the partner, the mommy, the daughter, the sister: Dalida. I am so lucky to have found a partner to walk a path with in perfect harmony. Love is everything, and everything is love. Wishing all the love-birds celebrating a Happy Valentine. ❤🙏 #Blessed #Valentines #RamyAyach
A post shared by Ramy Ayach (@ramyayachofficial) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:02am PST