Friday Feb. 17
Al Shakikatan
05:30
Al Shakikatan
Regional News
Feb 15 2017
Man and wife injured by "terrorist explosion" in Bahrain

publishing date: 15/02/2017 06:09:51
Man and wife injured by &quot;terrorist explosion&quot; in Bahrain
A man and wife were slightly injured on Tuesday by a "terrorist explosion" in Bahrain, the Bahraini interior ministry said.

The couple was passing when the blast occurred in the Sitra Island area, the ministry said on Twitter. It showed a photo of a damaged vehicle but gave no further details and did not identify the couple.
The explosion came on the sixth anniversary of "Arab Spring" protests in Bahrain, mainly by its Shi'ite Muslim majority, demanding reforms.

The Sunni Muslim rulers of the island kingdom suppressed the protests with the help of neighboring Gulf Arab states, and Bahrain has seen unrest and several bomb attacks since.

On Feb. 5, a bomb exploded on the outskirts of Manama, damaging cars but causing no injuries, in what the interior ministry also described as a terrorist act.

Last month, Bahrain executed three men convicted of killing three policemen in a 2014 bomb attack. Bahrain accuses non-Arab Iran of fanning unrest and supporting militants. Iran denies  involvement.
 
 
 
REUTERS
