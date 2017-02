French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is scheduled to visit Lebanon next week for talks with top Lebanese officials, a Lebanese government source told AFP on Wednesday.

"Madame Le Pen will be in Beirut on the 19th and 20th, and will meet President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Monday," the source said.

For his part, Progressive Socialist Party leader MP Walid Jumblatt tweeted about the visit.