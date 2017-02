Loyalty to Resistance Bloc stressed on Wednesday the importance of adopting a new vote law based on proportionality with single district or expanding ones, showing however readiness to discuss any other law.

On another note, the bloc highly estimated during its weekly meeting the national, clear stances of President Michel Aoun towards the resistance after President Aoun highlighted the importance of resistance's continuity and the need for it along with the Lebanese army.

The bloc concluded by stressing the need to put an end for waste and corruption, refusing at the same time any taxes increase.