The Future bloc asserted on Wednesday that the sole legal weapons should be the weapons of the Lebanese state.

The bloc’s comments were made during its weekly meeting whereby it stressed the importance of discussing the state’s budget, to ratify it and to refer it to the parliament.

The bloc also added that the approval of the budget can safeguard the country from waste and corruption and enhance the country’s economy.

On another note, the bloc reiterated its commitment to hold the parliamentary elections on their due time based on a new vote law that respects all Lebanese factions.