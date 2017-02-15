Thank you!
Friday Feb. 17
Al Shakikatan
Feb 15 2017
REPORT: Activist Samar Badawi shortly arrested in Saudi Arabia

publishing date: 15/02/2017 15:18:03
Samar Badawi, a well-known Saudi human rights advocate – and the sister of jailed blogger Raif Badawi has been freed on bail after being briefly arrested in the same prison as her brother.
 
Samar is believed to have been arrested for posting to a Twitter account used to campaign for the release of her former husband, Waleed Abu al-Khair, and for publishing of photo of him in jail.
Abu al-Khair is a Saudi human rights lawyer now serving a 15-year sentence, in part for defending Raif Badawi.
 
Raif Badawi has been jailed in Saudi Arabia since 2012 and was sentenced in 2014 to 10 years in jail and 1,000 lashes for reportedly insulting Islam and criticizing the regime on his blog.
 
To watch the full report, please click on the video above.
