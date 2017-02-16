Thank you!
Friday Feb. 17
Regional News
Saudi foreign minister optimistic about overcoming Mideast challenges

publishing date: 16/02/2017 05:41:00
Saudi foreign minister optimistic about overcoming Mideast challenges
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said on Thursday he was optimistic about overcoming "the many challenges" in the Middle East and looked forward to working with the administration of US President Donald Trump.

 

Asked if he was concerned that the Trump administration was backing away from a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Jubeir said: "We look forward to working with the Trump administration on all issues in the region."

 

"We are very, very optimistic about our ability to overcome the many challenges we face in the region," he added.

 
advertisement

 
REUTERS
