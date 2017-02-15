REPORT: President Aoun says proportionality law is the most appropriate

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg
Wearing funky beads, Laith Abbas comes across as just another Iraqi teenager
A mysterious animal looking like a 'half cat-half kangaroo' creature
President Michel Aoun stressed that the law must be as essential reference in any approach adopted within the field of the media.
Speaking before a National Audio-Visual Media Council, Aoun stressed that the state has been seeking ways to alleviate the crisis witnessed by the media sector in general.
For more details, watch the full report in the video above