Friday Feb. 17
Nharkom Said
04:00
Nharkom Said
News Bulletin Reports
22 hours ago
REPORT: President Aoun says proportionality law is the most appropriate

publishing date: 16/02/2017 07:26:47
Author:
Nada Andraos Aziz
Nada Andraos Aziz
President Michel Aoun stressed that the law must be as essential reference in any approach adopted within the field of the media.

 
Speaking before a National Audio-Visual Media Council, Aoun stressed that the state has been seeking ways to alleviate the crisis witnessed by the media sector in general.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
