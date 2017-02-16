Thank you!
Friday Feb. 17
Nharkom Said
04:00
Nharkom Said
Lebanon News
23 hours ago
Public sector secondary teachers stage sit-in at Riad al-Solh square

publishing date: 16/02/2017 05:38:00
Public sector secondary teachers stage sit-in at Riad al-Solh square
The public sector secondary teachers staged a sit-in on Thursday, denouncing the failure to pass the pay scale. The protesters declared that a general strike has been declared for public secondary education as a message for the politicians.

The teachers gathered in Riad al-Solh Square, where they called on the authorities to put an end to the procrastination practiced in this regard.

 

For his part, MP Khaled al-Daher stressed the need to resolve this social and humanitarian issue responsibly.

 

“We are keen on reaching a solution that preserves your rights,” he said addressing the protesters.
