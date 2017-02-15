REPORT: Nasrallah calls on Israel to dismantle Dimona nuclear reactor

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said Thursday that Israel has been exerting pressure on the Lebanese people, mainly the Resistance’s community, after Israel put Hezbollah as number one threat, and Iran in second position.

In a televised speech marking the anniversary of Hezbollah's “Martyr Leaders,” Nasrallah said that “some say that with US President Donald Trump might authorize Israel to launch an offensive against Lebanon to eliminate the resistance,” pointing out that the situation at the US administration has not yet been clear, since the US cover has always been in place.

“These threats do not intimidate us, the resistance, alongside the army and the position of President Michel Aoun will deter Israel,” he said.

Nasrallah called on Israel to "dismantle the Dimona nuclear reactor," warning that it poses a threat and indicates that Israel recognizes the capabilities of the Resistance in Lebanon.