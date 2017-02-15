REPORT: Plan to build massive prison in Lebanon for 60 million dollars

During the era of the former cabinet headed by Tamam Salam, the Council for Development and Reconstruction was tasked with conducting a tender aiming at building a large prison in the region of Mejdlaya, neighboring the northern city of Tripoli.

On the 13th of February, the Council for Development and Reconstruction unfolded the technical and administrative offers submitted by the companies, revealing that seven companies or alliances were in the competition.

The most significant part of the plan is that the estimated cost of the project according to studies reached 60 million dollars.

