REPORT: Is the UNDP responsible for the state's wasteful spending?

Could the United Nations Development Program be responsible for the state’s wasteful spending? Questions as this one erupt when a ministerial committee conducts a study on the projects implemented in cooperation with the UNDP and the results come conflicting.

While the labor minister considers it a parallel administration, the energy minister seeing it as a “good experience without burdens,” the environment minister deemed it a need, the interior minister saying that it saved billions of dollars and the end of such projects can have a negative repercussion on the ministry’s work.

