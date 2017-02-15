Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Friday Feb. 17
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nharkom Said
04:00
Nharkom Said
Menu
News Bulletin Reports
13 hours ago
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Is the UNDP responsible for the state's wasteful spending?

publishing date: 16/02/2017 15:59:05
episodes
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

Could the United Nations Development Program be responsible for the state’s wasteful spending? Questions as this one erupt when a ministerial committee conducts a study on the projects implemented in cooperation with the UNDP and the results come conflicting.

advertisement

While the labor minister considers it a parallel administration, the energy minister seeing it as a “good experience without burdens,” the environment minister deemed it a need, the interior minister saying that it saved billions of dollars and the end of such projects can have a negative repercussion on the ministry’s work.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact