Cafe Overwhelmed With Customers After It Is Accidentally Awarded A Michelin Star

A workmen’s café in central France was overcrowded with gourmet customers and TV crews after it was awarded a Michelin star — by mistake.

Potential customers were surprised when they turned up at the Bouche à Oreille, in the small town of Bourges, to find a cheap eatery with red and white polka dot tablecloths, serving a fixed price lunch menu with homemade lasagna or beef bourguignon for about €10.

The Michelin Guide apologized, saying it had confused the café with a more sophisticated establishment of the same name near Paris.

Véronique Jacquet, who runs the café, said it had a regular clientèle of local tradesmen. “Suddenly, we were rushed off our feet. Reporters were coming in and then my son phoned me from Paris, where he lives. He almost died laughing.”

The other Bouche à Oreille, in Boutervilliers near Paris, offers linen tablecloths and dishes such as calf’s brain, lobster flan and chocolate pear crisp, with a €48 menu including a glass of champagne.

Mrs Jacquet’s cook, Penelope Salmon, said she had never dreamed of winning a Michelin star, but added: “I put my heart into my cooking.”