It was family time at the annual children's bloco, as Carnival street parties are known here, as moms and dads decked out in fancy dress, took their costumed little ones for a spin.

“It is a joy for them to live this cultural and popular movement and to get used to the environment. I do not know if he [referring to his son] is going to be a Carnival fan like his father, but it's great to be able to enjoy him,” he said.



A live band played children's tunes with the distinctive Carnival beat typical of the boisterous street parties Rio's Carnival is famous for.



It was the eleventh year of the children's street party known as the Bloco de Pracinha and parents said they could not have been more pleased to have a Carnival party designed especially for the smallest of revelers.

Little Felipe Rosa was all smiles.



Boys and girls had the run of things as they sprayed each other with foam and threw glittering confetti into the air.



And for parents it was the perfect setting to enjoy Carnival without the worries that come with the rowdy crowds at other blocos.



“It is very good, it is fun. It brings the Carnival spirit, brings the family spirit and friends. We are here with cousins and friends,” said Isabela Garcia.



Rio's world-famous Carnival starts officially on February 24.