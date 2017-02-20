Thank you!
Monday Feb. 20
Lebanon News
13 hours ago
MP Dib to LBCI: Portraying the issue as a Christian-Druze conflict aims at diverting the attention

publishing date: 20/02/2017 05:01:04
MP Dib to LBCI: Portraying the issue as a Christian-Druze conflict aims at diverting the attention
Member of the Change and Reform bloc MP Hikmat Dib said that the position of President Michel Aoun whereby he refuses the adoption of the 1960s law and the extension of the Parliament’s term, has formed a decisive message emphasizing the need to reach a new electoral law.

In a statement to LBCI’s Nharkom Said, MP Dib stressed the need that the discussions seek an electoral law that will be comprehensive and permanent, calling for a fair law that ensures just representation.

 

He added that attempts to portray the issue as a Christian-Druze conflict only aims at diverting the attention away from the real problem at hand.
