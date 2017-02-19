Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Monday Feb. 20
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Bte7la ElHayet
18:30
Bte7la ElHayet
Menu
Regional News
11 hours ago
 shares
 shares

REPORT: France’s Le Penn in Lebanon, says fighting extremism among priorities

publishing date: 20/02/2017 07:26:52
episodes
Author:
Nada Andraos Aziz
Nada Andraos Aziz
@Nada_Andraos
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

France's far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen met on Monday with President Michel Aoun at the Baabda Presidential Palace.

 
advertisement

Following the meeting Le Penn stressed that she discussed with the president the issue of the Syrian refugees, which constitutes a heavy burden on Lebanon, emphasizing the need to cooperate in order to fight Islamist extremism.

 

Le Penn also met with Prime Minister Saad Hariri at the Grand Serail.

 

In turn Hariri stressed that the Muslims are the first victims of the terrorism disguised in religion, noting that terrorism has no religion and is targeting the moderate Muslims who constitute the absolute majority of Muslims around the world.

 

Hariri added that the Lebanese people and Arab people look at France as the source of human rights and equality.

 

Also at Baabda Palace, the president met with Information Minister Melhem Riachi who briefed the president on the situation of the media sector, requesting his authorization to visit Canada.

 

Aoun also received Minister Cesar Abi Khalil accompanied by the Chairman of Electricité Du Liban Kamal al-Hayek heading a delegation.


 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact