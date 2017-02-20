REPORT: France’s Le Penn in Lebanon, says fighting extremism among priorities

France's far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen met on Monday with President Michel Aoun at the Baabda Presidential Palace.

Following the meeting Le Penn stressed that she discussed with the president the issue of the Syrian refugees, which constitutes a heavy burden on Lebanon, emphasizing the need to cooperate in order to fight Islamist extremism.

Le Penn also met with Prime Minister Saad Hariri at the Grand Serail. In turn Hariri stressed that the Muslims are the first victims of the terrorism disguised in religion, noting that terrorism has no religion and is targeting the moderate Muslims who constitute the absolute majority of Muslims around the world. Hariri added that the Lebanese people and Arab people look at France as the source of human rights and equality.

Also at Baabda Palace, the president met with Information Minister Melhem Riachi who briefed the president on the situation of the media sector, requesting his authorization to visit Canada.

Aoun also received Minister Cesar Abi Khalil accompanied by the Chairman of Electricité Du Liban Kamal al-Hayek heading a delegation.