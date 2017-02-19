Thank you!
Monday Feb. 20
Late Night News
17:30
Late Night News
News Bulletin Reports
13 hours ago
REPORT: Industry Minister halts work at Bziza’s peat factory

publishing date: 20/02/2017 05:01:00
Industry Minister Hussein Hajj Hassan issued a decision to temporarily halt work at the peat factory in the town of Bziza, Koura, prohibiting the use of the hexane substance permanently.

 
The town’s residents had staged a protest near the archaeological bridge to reject the work of the peat factory, which threatens their health and their environment.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
