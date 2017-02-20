Thank you!
Monday Feb. 20
Lebanon News
Minister Riachy briefs Aoun on media situation in Lebanon

publishing date: 20/02/2017 08:24:48
Minister Riachy briefs Aoun on media situation in Lebanon
Information Minister Melhem Riachy said on Monday following the meeting with President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace that he "briefed the President on the media situation in Lebanon and the situation of Tele Liban."

Riachy also informed Aoun of visiting Canada where he will meet with the Lebanese Community in Montreal.
