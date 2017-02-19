Russia says four soldiers killed in Syria -agencies

On World Day of Social Justice which falls on February 20th of each year
Prosecutors called for life sentences for more than 40 Turkish soldiers on Monday at the start
A mysterious animal looking like a 'half cat-half kangaroo' creature
A continent two-thirds the size of Australia has been found beneath the south-west
Four Russian soldiers have died and two were wounded last week when their car was hit by a radio-controlled bomb in Syria, Russian news agencies cited the Russian Defense Ministry as saying on Monday.
The ministry said the explosion ripped through a column of Syrian army and Russian military vehicles carrying advisors from an airbase in Tiyas and the city of Homs, the agencies reported.