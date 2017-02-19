Thank you!
Monday Feb. 20
Regional News
9 hours ago
Russia says four soldiers killed in Syria -agencies

publishing date: 20/02/2017 09:18:14
Russia says four soldiers killed in Syria -agencies
Four Russian soldiers have died and two were wounded last week when their car was hit by a radio-controlled bomb in Syria, Russian news agencies cited the Russian Defense Ministry as saying on Monday.

 

The ministry said the explosion ripped through a column of Syrian army and Russian military vehicles carrying advisors from an airbase in Tiyas and the city of Homs, the agencies reported.

 
REUTERS
