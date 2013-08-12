شكراً
x
نقدم لكم آخر الاخبار والبرامج
الإثنين 20 شباط
Live
البث الحي
الدخول
التسجيل
البث الحي
الاخبار من عندك
17:30
الاخبار من عندك
القائمة
موضة وجمال
منذ 8 ساعات
 مشاركة
 مشاركة

بالصور: الإطلالات الأجمل والأكثر إثارة لسيلينا غوميز بالبيكيني

publishing date: 20/02/2017 10:21:12
episodes
بالصور: الإطلالات الأجمل والأكثر إثارة لسيلينا غوميز بالبيكيني
الإعلان
اشترك في النشرة الالكترونية المجانية

تعتبر الممثلة والمغنية الأميركية الشابة سيلينا غوميز من بين أكثر النجمات اللواتي يثرن جدلاً كبيراً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

والملفت هو أن هذه سيلينا تنشر عدداً كبيراً من الصور المثيرة على حساباتها الشخصية على الانترنت، إذ تظهر مرتدية البيكيني ما يعكس مفاتن جسمها الرشيق.

سنعرض عليكم في ما يلي مجموعة صور، تعتبر الأكثر إثارة، من حساب غوميز على انستغرام:
الإعلان


 

tb to a sweet, small house in TX

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on



 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

 
 

Taking my power back.. can't wait to show you where I've been. I love y'all. Ps, I still obsess over pickles.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on


 

I love being happy with me yall #theresmoretolove 😂

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on


اخترنا لكم (8)
 
 
عرض المزيد
النشرة الإلكترونية
إشترك بالنشرة الإلكترونية لمتابعة ابرز التقارير المحلية والاقليمية والدولية
ارسل لنا صورة أو فيديو
شاركنا في صناعة الخبر عبر ارسال الصور و اشرطة الفيديو
تطبيقاتنا
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact