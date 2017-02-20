Thank you!
Monday Feb. 20
Lebanon News
FPM’s political bureau says passing new electoral law is inevitable

publishing date: 20/02/2017 08:22:00
FPM’s political bureau says passing new electoral law is inevitable
The Free Patriotic Movement’s political council stressed that passing a new electoral law is inevitable in order to avoid a real political crisis looming in the horizon, especially that there is no other choice than extending the term of the parliament.

 
Following its monthly meeting chaired by the FPM’s chief Minister Gebran Bassil, the council stressed the need to pass the budget.
