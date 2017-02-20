الإمارات تكشف النقاب عن خططها لبناء مدينة... على سطح المريخ!

أكثر من 5 اشخاص قتلوا
ترامب أعلن هذه التسمية في تصريح صحافي
البرلمان لمين؟؟
السيناتور روبرت كوركر
مجموعة من الصور التي توثّق لحظة تعرض نجمة تلفزيون الواقع كيم كارداشيان للسرقة داخل غرفة الفندق تحت تهديد السلاح في باريس
The project, to be named "Mars 2117", integrates a vision to create a mini-city and community on Mars involving international cooperation. pic.twitter.com/v27jA3K3pS
— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 14, 2017
The project, to be named "Mars 2117", integrates a vision to create a mini-city and community on Mars involving international cooperation. pic.twitter.com/v27jA3K3pS
The "Mars 2117" project will develop an Emirati and international team of scientists to push the human exploration of Mars in years to come. pic.twitter.com/5ujxvyC8As
— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 14, 2017
The "Mars 2117" project will develop an Emirati and international team of scientists to push the human exploration of Mars in years to come. pic.twitter.com/5ujxvyC8As
We aspire in the coming century to develop science, technology and our youth's passion for knowledge. This project is driven by that vision. pic.twitter.com/4QibJjtiM2
— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 14, 2017
We aspire in the coming century to develop science, technology and our youth's passion for knowledge. This project is driven by that vision. pic.twitter.com/4QibJjtiM2