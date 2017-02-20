شكراً
الإمارات تكشف النقاب عن خططها لبناء مدينة... على سطح المريخ!

الإمارات تكشف النقاب عن خططها لبناء مدينة... على سطح المريخ!
انضمت الإمارات العربية المتحدة إلى وكالة ناسا وشركة سبيس اكس في سباق الاستيلاء على سطح المريخ! فقد أعلنت الإمارات عن خططها لبناء مدينة بحجم شيكاغو على سطح الكوكب الأحمر.

واللافت أنّ الإعلان عن الخطة سيتم في مؤتمر القمة العالمية للحكومات في دبي يوم الثلاثاء، بحضور نائب رئيس دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة وحاكم دبي الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم.
وقد علّق هذا الأخير على مشروع "المريخ 2117" بالقول إنّ الإمارات تسعى دوماً لتطوير المعرفة لديها وأنّ هذا المشروع يهدف إلى بناء مستعمرة للإنسان خلال السنوات المئة المقبلة.

وأضاف أنّ "المشروع الجديد هو البذرة التي تُزرع اليوم للأجيال القادمة." وتبقى التفاصيل عن هذه المبادرة الجدية قيد الدرس علماً أنّ الإمارات ستبدأ رحلتها لدرس كوكب المريخ بين عامي 2020 و2023.

والجدير ذكره، أنّ حجم المدينة يوازي تقريباً حجم مدينة شيكاغو الأميركيّة، ويبلغ عدد السكان فيها حوالي 600 ألف شخص، بحسب ما قال مدير اللجنة العلمية والبحثية، سعيد عبد الله القرقاوي.

إليكم بعض الصور عن هذا المشروع:


مصدر
