الإمارات تكشف النقاب عن خططها لبناء مدينة... على سطح المريخ!

الإعلان

The project, to be named "Mars 2117", integrates a vision to create a mini-city and community on Mars involving international cooperation. pic.twitter.com/v27jA3K3pS — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 14, 2017

The "Mars 2117" project will develop an Emirati and international team of scientists to push the human exploration of Mars in years to come. pic.twitter.com/5ujxvyC8As — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 14, 2017

We aspire in the coming century to develop science, technology and our youth's passion for knowledge. This project is driven by that vision. pic.twitter.com/4QibJjtiM2 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 14, 2017

انضمت الإمارات العربية المتحدة إلى وكالة ناسا وشركة سبيس اكس في سباق الاستيلاء على سطح المريخ! فقد أعلنت الإمارات عن خططها لبناء مدينة بحجم شيكاغو على سطح الكوكب الأحمر.واللافت أنّ الإعلان عن الخطة سيتم في مؤتمر القمة العالمية للحكومات في دبي يوم الثلاثاء، بحضور نائب رئيس دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة وحاكم دبي الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم.وقد علّق هذا الأخير على مشروع "المريخ 2117" بالقول إنّ الإمارات تسعى دوماً لتطوير المعرفة لديها وأنّ هذا المشروع يهدف إلى بناء مستعمرة للإنسان خلال السنوات المئة المقبلة.وأضاف أنّ "المشروع الجديد هو البذرة التي تُزرع اليوم للأجيال القادمة." وتبقى التفاصيل عن هذه المبادرة الجدية قيد الدرس علماً أنّ الإمارات ستبدأ رحلتها لدرس كوكب المريخ بين عامي 2020 و2023.والجدير ذكره، أنّ حجم المدينة يوازي تقريباً حجم مدينة شيكاغو الأميركيّة، ويبلغ عدد السكان فيها حوالي 600 ألف شخص، بحسب ما قال مدير اللجنة العلمية والبحثية، سعيد عبد الله القرقاوي.إليكم بعض الصور عن هذا المشروع: