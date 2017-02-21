Thank you!
Wednesday Feb. 22
Feb 20 2017
REPORT: Mona Othman, new victim of UNRWA's neglect

publishing date: 20/02/2017 08:38:00
The child Mona Othman died early Monday morning at al-Minieh hospital in the northern city of Tripoli after a long struggle with meningitis and electric shocks in the head.

 
The child’s case was tackled after her parents accused the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) of neglecting their daughter’s condition and refraining from providing the needed help.

 

The child had been admitted to the hospital in the Minieh region and the hospital’s management quickly contacted UNRWA and briefed them of their serious condition, noting that the hospital does not have the required equipment to treat her. But the UNRWA refused to help under the pretext that there no available beds at the regions’ hospitals, according to the parents’ statement.

 
 

