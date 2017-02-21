Thank you!
Wednesday Feb. 22
News Bulletin Reports
Feb 20 2017
REPORT: World Day of Social Justice

publishing date: 20/02/2017 14:50:11
On World Day of Social Justice which falls on February 20th of each year, questions that have no answers yet has been raised regarding the issue of social justice.

 

Issues we only hear about during official events, while the truth on the ground is everything else: thousands of children without education, others die on the doorsteps of hospitals, mothers awaiting custody for their children, thousands of children deprived of open spaces to play… even the basic rights of the citizens inducing water and electricity have not yet been fully ensured.

 

What social justice are we talking about and celebrating in Lebanon?

 

 
For more details, watch the full report in the video above
