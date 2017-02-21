Le Pen continues her tour on Lebanese officials



advertisement



Le Pen then headed to Maarab where she met with Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea. During the meeting, talks featured high over Lebanon’s refugee crisis and the bilateral relation between Lebanon and France.Le Pen then headed to Maarab where she met with Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea.

Following the meeting, Geagea noted that he asserted to Le Pen that Lebanon stands against terrorism.

“Bachar al-Assad is the most terrorist person, he added.



Earlier, Le Pen cancelled a meeting with Lebanon's Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian, after refusing to wear a headscarf for the encounter.



"You can pass on my respects to the Grand Mufti, but I will not cover myself up," Le Pen told reporters.



The press office for the Grand Mufti said that Le Pen's aides had been informed beforehand of their requirement for her to wear head covering for the meeting.

Le Pen, among the frontrunners for the presidency, is using a two-day visit to Lebanon to bolster her foreign policy credentials nine weeks from the April 23 first round, and may be partly targeting potential Franco-Lebanese votes.

Many Lebanese fled to France, Lebanon's former colonial power, during their country's 1975-1990 civil war and became French citizens.

REUTERS

Marine Le Pen, presidential candidate for France's far-right National Front party met on Tuesday with Maronite Patriarch Bechara Rai.