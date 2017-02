Speaker Nabih Berri reiterated his thanks on Tuesday to Iran for its continuous support to Lebanon and its help in addressing the Israeli occupation.

Berri’s comments were made during the sixth conference in support of Palestine in Tehran which is attended by delegations from some 80 countries.

He also called on the Arab countries to close their embassies in the US if the latter moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“Such decisions inspire Israel to adopt more provocative action to ignite the Middle East," he added.

US President Donald Trump previously pledged to recognize occupied Jerusalem as Israel's capital and to move the US embassy there from its current location in Tel Aviv.