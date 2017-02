The Communist Party said on Tuesday the suggested tax measures for financing the proposed budget will affect the consumption and dealings of the daily lives of the citizens and will result in a higher cost of living.

Gharib’s comments were made during a news conference whereby he called on rival political parties to draft a new voting system based on proportional representation.

He also warned against the return of street protests in case the Cabinet continued with the proposed tax increases to finance the 2017 state budget.