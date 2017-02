Change and Reform bloc MP Ibrahim Kanaan stressed on Tuesday that today’s top priority is to fight corruption as demanded by President Michel Aoun.

Kanaan’s comments were made following the bloc’s weekly meeting whereby he noted that work is still ongoing to reach a budget that gives all Lebanese people their rights.

advertisement

On another note, Kanaan said that the current vote law breaches the National Pact and the stipulations of the Lebanese constitution that was endorsed in Taef.

He also reiterated his rejection to the 1960 vote law and the extension of the lawmakers’ mandate.

Lebanon has not organized any parliamentary elections since 2009 and the parliament has since extended its own mandate twice.

The political parties are currently discussing several formats of vote laws that will govern the next parliamentary polls.