Iraqi forces reach vicinity of Mosul airport - military

U.S.-backed Iraqi forces reached the vicinity of Mosul airport on Monday after dislodging Islamic State fighters from a nearby hill, the Iraqi military said in a statement.The hill is close to Albu Saif, a village two miles from the airport.“We are in Albu Saif and we started to clear houses from bombs, and we are conducting house-to-house search,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Hussein.The Iraqi forces launched the offensive on Sunday (February 19) to capture the west side of Mosul that remains under the control of the militants. The militants were dislodged from the eastern part of the city last month.The Iraqi forces aim to take the airport, just south of Mosul, and turn it into a close support base for the offensive into the city itself.The militants are essentially under siege in western Mosul, along with an estimated 750,000 civilians, after they were forced out of the eastern part of the city in the first phase of the campaign that ended last month, after 100 days of fighting.