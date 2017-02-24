Thank you!
Saturday Feb. 25
Feb 22 2017
Syrian on trial in Austria for suspected killing of 20 Assad troops

Syrian on trial in Austria for suspected killing of 20 Assad troops
A Syrian asylum seeker went on trial in Austria on Wednesday accused of killing 20 government soldiers fighting for President Bashar al-Assad near the city of Homs, a court spokesman said.

 

Austria has jailed several people for "belonging to a terrorist organization", a charge usually levelled against foreign or local fighters fighting in Syria alongside Islamic State militants.

 

But the 27-year-old suspect in the Innsbruck case is not accused of being a member of any outlawed militant group, the court spokesman said. It is the first case in Austria to involve the suspected killing of troops loyal to Assad.

 
REUTERS
