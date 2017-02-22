Thank you!
Lebanon News
Feb 22 2017
Citizens who passed Civil Service Council exams stage sit-in outside Grand Serail

publishing date: 22/02/2017 10:02:17
Citizens who passed Civil Service Council exams stage sit-in outside Grand Serail
Around 55 citizens who passed the Civil Service Council exams and have not yet been appointed at the public administration staged a sit-in outside the Grand Serail.

 
A decree has been issued a year ago to appoint these citizens at vacant positions in public institutions, but this decree has been suspended due to a sectarian imbalance, according to the protesters.

 

The protesters also called on President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri to interfere to resolve this issue.
