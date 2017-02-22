Citizens who passed Civil Service Council exams stage sit-in outside Grand Serail

A man drove into a group of people standing by a bakery
A horse in Australia was filmed
Nissan Motor Co said Carlos Ghosn will step aside as CEO
Around 55 citizens who passed the Civil Service Council exams and have not yet been appointed at the public administration staged a sit-in outside the Grand Serail.
A decree has been issued a year ago to appoint these citizens at vacant positions in public institutions, but this decree has been suspended due to a sectarian imbalance, according to the protesters.
The protesters also called on President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri to interfere to resolve this issue.