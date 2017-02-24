REPORT: Iraqi forces fighting IS set to storm airport, clear way to western Mosul

US-backed Iraqi forces closing in on the Islamic State-held western half of Mosul prepared on Tuesday to storm the airport and a nearby military base on its southern outskirts to create a bridgehead for a thrust into the city.

Iraqi federal police and elite interior ministry units known as Rapid Response have made rapid progress towards western Mosul in a sweep from the south through stony desert terrain since launching the offensive's second phase on Sunday.

advertisement

REUTERS

For more details, watch the full report in the video above