Saturday Feb. 25
Regional News
Feb 22 2017
REPORT: Iraqi forces fighting IS set to storm airport, clear way to western Mosul

publishing date: 22/02/2017 10:22:17
US-backed Iraqi forces closing in on the Islamic State-held western half of Mosul prepared on Tuesday to storm the airport and a nearby military base on its southern outskirts to create a bridgehead for a thrust into the city.

 

Iraqi federal police and elite interior ministry units known as Rapid Response have made rapid progress towards western Mosul in a sweep from the south through stony desert terrain since launching the offensive's second phase on Sunday.

 

 
REUTERS

 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above 
