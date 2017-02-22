Thank you!
Saturday Feb. 25
Lebanon News
Feb 22 2017
Cabinet convenes to continue budget discussions

publishing date: 22/02/2017 10:40:52
Cabinet convenes to continue budget discussions
A cabinet session convened Wednesday afternoon at the Grand Serail under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Saad Hariri, in order to continue discussions concerning the public budget’s draft law. The session was held in the absence of Ministers Mohammad Kabbara, Ayman Choucair and Ghattas Khoury.

Prior to the session, Minister Mohammad Fneish had stressed his support for the protesters calling for passing the pay scale, adding that it should be passed as it was included in the budget’s reserve.
