Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Saturday Feb. 25
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nharkom Said
04:00
Nharkom Said
Menu
Regional News
Feb 22 2017
 shares
 shares

Iran sends delegation to Saudi for talks on rejoining haj

publishing date: 22/02/2017 10:43:09
episodes
Iran sends delegation to Saudi for talks on rejoining haj
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

Iran has sent a delegation to Saudi Arabia for talks on Iranians attending haj, state television reported on Wednesday, after Tehran boycotted the Muslim pilgrimage last year.

 

Relations between the two regional powers, who back rival sides in several Middle East conflicts, worsened after hundreds of people, many of them Iranians, died in a crush at the 2015 pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

 

Iran blamed the disaster on organizers' incompetence, and boycotted last year's haj.

 

Ties worsened further when Sunni-ruled Saudi Arabia executed a Shi'ite cleric in January 2016, angry Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in Tehran, and Riyadh severed diplomatic relations.

 

Reza Salehi Amiri, Iran's Islamic guidance and culture minister, told state television that Tehran was seeking guarantees to ensure the "dignity and safety" of the pilgrims before it agrees for the resumption of its participation in the pilgrimage, which starts this year in late August.

 

The delegation -- including officials of Iran's Haj and Pilgrimage Organization and representatives of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei -- left for Saudi Arabia late on Tuesday at the invitation of Saudi officials, the television said.

 

 
advertisement

REUTERS
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact