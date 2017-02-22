Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Saturday Feb. 25
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nharkom Said
04:00
Nharkom Said
Menu
Lebanon News
Feb 22 2017
 shares
 shares

Palestinian president kicks off visit to Beirut on Thursday

publishing date: 22/02/2017 12:00:00
episodes
Palestinian president kicks off visit to Beirut on Thursday
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

The media bureau at the presidential palace issued Wednesday a statement whereby it declared that the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will kick off his official visit to Lebanon on Thursday, accompanied by a delegation and the Palestinian Ambassador to Lebanon Ashraf Dabbour.

advertisement

Abbas is set to arrive at Beirut airport ion Thursday afternoon and will head directly to Baabda presidential Palace, where President Michel Aoun will be hosting a dinner in the evening in honor of his guest.

 

The Palestinian president is set to meet on Friday with Speaker Nabih Berri, who will be hosting a lunch banquet in his honor. In the evening, Prime Minister Saad Hariri will meet with Abbas in the evening at the Grand Serail where a dinner will also be hosted.

 

Abbas is set to leave Beirut on Saturday afternoon.

 

The visit comes upon an official invitation from President Aoun.
Recommended
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact