Palestinian president kicks off visit to Beirut on Thursday

The media bureau at the presidential palace issued Wednesday a statement whereby it declared that the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will kick off his official visit to Lebanon on Thursday, accompanied by a delegation and the Palestinian Ambassador to Lebanon Ashraf Dabbour.

Abbas is set to arrive at Beirut airport ion Thursday afternoon and will head directly to Baabda presidential Palace, where President Michel Aoun will be hosting a dinner in the evening in honor of his guest.

The Palestinian president is set to meet on Friday with Speaker Nabih Berri, who will be hosting a lunch banquet in his honor. In the evening, Prime Minister Saad Hariri will meet with Abbas in the evening at the Grand Serail where a dinner will also be hosted.

Abbas is set to leave Beirut on Saturday afternoon.

The visit comes upon an official invitation from President Aoun.