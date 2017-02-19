VIDEO: Woman With No Arms Breaks World Record For Lighting Candles With Feet

A woman born without arms has now set her own Guinness World record for lighting the most birthday candles in one minute using just her feet, according to a press release.

Adriana Irene Macías Hernández from Guadalajara, Mexico, broke the record last week on an Italian TV show, where she lit 11 candles in 60 seconds, breaking a previous record of seven held by Ashrita Furman.

The 39-year-old is an attorney and has written several books. She also works to promote inclusiveness for the disabled in her home country.

Using her feet, Hernández writes, cooks, holds the cell phone and retouches her hair and makeup.