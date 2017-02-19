Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Saturday Feb. 25
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nharkom Said
04:00
Nharkom Said
Menu
LBCI Magazine
Feb 22 2017
 shares
 shares

VIDEO: Woman With No Arms Breaks World Record For Lighting Candles With Feet

publishing date: 22/02/2017 12:34:51
episodes
VIDEO: Woman With No Arms Breaks World Record For Lighting Candles With Feet
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

A woman born without arms has now set her own Guinness World record for lighting the most birthday candles in one minute using just her feet, according to a press release.

Adriana Irene Macías Hernández from Guadalajara, Mexico, broke the record last week on an Italian TV show, where she lit 11 candles in 60 seconds, breaking a previous record of seven held by Ashrita Furman.

The 39-year-old is an attorney and has written several books. She also works to promote inclusiveness for the disabled in her home country.

Using her feet, Hernández writes, cooks, holds the cell phone and retouches her hair and makeup.

 
advertisement

 
recommended for you (1)
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact