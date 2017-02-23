Thank you!
Saturday Feb. 25
Feb 22 2017
VIDEO: Heroic Waitress Drags Monster Lizard From Restaurant

publishing date: 22/02/2017 13:50:36
VIDEO: Heroic Waitress Drags Monster Lizard From Restaurant
When a goanna lizard sauntered into the Mimosa Wines & Drystone Restaurant in New South Wales, Australia, on Sunday, the badass server grabbed the 6-foot intruder by its tail and dragged it out the door.

 
The restaurant shared footage of Lila’s heroics on Facebook.

 

Although goannas have sharp teeth and claws and are known to swing their hefty tails around in self-defense, they do not intentionally attack humans unless they come under attack themselves.

 

After receiving criticism over the way she dragged the animal, Lila insisted she intended the animal no harm.

 

“I like reptiles. I think he is a really beautiful creature,” she said. “I didn’t want to hurt him.”

 
 
 
