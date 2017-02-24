REPORT: Hybrid electoral law advances

A man drove into a group of people standing by a bakery
A horse in Australia was filmed
Nissan Motor Co said Carlos Ghosn will step aside as CEO
The hybrid electoral draft law proposal has been advancing after being approved by MP Walid Jumblatt and the Future Movement; even Hezbollah expressed readiness to discuss it.
Despite the approval of the political factions over one proposal, the deadline expired and the parliamentary elections can no longer be held in May or even during the month of Ramadan.
For more details, watch the full report in the video above