Saturday Feb. 25
News Bulletin Reports
Feb 22 2017
REPORT: Hybrid electoral law advances

publishing date: 22/02/2017 15:19:11
The hybrid electoral draft law proposal has been advancing after being approved by MP Walid Jumblatt and the Future Movement; even Hezbollah expressed readiness to discuss it.

 
Despite the approval of the political factions over one proposal, the deadline expired and the parliamentary elections can no longer be held in May or even during the month of Ramadan.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above 
